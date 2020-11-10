Family of woman who died of blood clot settle High Court action for €325,000

The family of a mother-of-three (54) who presented at a hospital twice with intense leg pain but later died from a blood clot has settled a High Court action for €325,000.

The court was told Bridie Kelly’s family are very aggrieved at the way she was “neglected and deprived of simple life saving treatment” in the form of anticoagulation.

Doreann O’Mahony BL, for the family, said it was a very tragic case arising from the death of Mrs Kelly at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal in April 2018. It was their case that there had been an alleged avoidable and inexcusable delay in the diagnosis and treatment of Mrs Kelly’s Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).

The HSE admitted a breach of duty in the case but disputed causation. The hospital later apologised for the deficits in clinical care and the events that occurred in the lead up to Mrs Kelly’s death as a serious incident review was also carried out in to her death.

John Kelly, Drumbeigh, Mountcharles, Donegal had sued the HSE over the death of his wife Bridie. Mrs Kelly first went to the A&E department of Letterkenny Hospital on February 27, 2018 because of swelling and intense pain in the calf of her left leg.

It was claimed she should have been sent for an ultrasound scan of her leg veins as her D dimer levels it was claimed were strongly suggestive of the presence of a blood clot in the veins. Instead she was advised her symptoms were due to muscle pain and she was discharged.

It was claimed had appropriate imaging been undertaken the deep vein thrombosis would have been discovered and a full dose of anticoagulant treatment would have been started and the blood clot would have resolved without complication over a period of between three to six months.

Mrs Kelly went back to the hospital A&E on April 22, 2018 with more pain and swelling in her left leg. Her “D Dimer level”, it was claimed, was nearly ten times the upper limit of normal. It was claimed the ultrasound was not carried out until two days later on April 24, 2018 . DVT was diagnosed and Mrs Kelly was given a prescription. The prescription, it was claimed, was written in an allegedly substandard way leading to an error in the dose of drug given.

Only a tiny fraction of the intended doses was given meaning that for two days Mrs Kelly was untreated. The correct prescription was written a day later but Mrs Kelly died on April 30 2018 after suffering a massive pulmonary embolism. There was,it was claimed, a failure to exercise reasonable and ordinary care and skill in and about the management, care and treatment of Mrs Kelly and that she had been discharged with an alleged likely DVT.

It was further claimed that her anticoagulant drug prescription had been written in an alleged a substandard way leading to an error in the dose given meaning Mrs Kelly remained untreated between 24 to 26 April 2018.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a sad death and nothing anyone can do can bring Mrs Kelly back but it was a good settlement. He sympathised with the family on “this sad loss.”

