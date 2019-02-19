THE family of a 42-year old mother of three who died of a heart attack just hours after visiting her GP complaining of cardiac-like symptoms have settled their High Court action for €750,000.

THE family of a 42-year old mother of three who died of a heart attack just hours after visiting her GP complaining of cardiac-like symptoms have settled their High Court action for €750,000.

Family of woman (42) who died of heart attack hours after visiting GP with cardiac-like symptoms settle case for €750k

The three young daughters of Sheila Tymon found her collapsed on her bed at home and they had to ring their father who drove with his car lights flashing to get to the family home at Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim.

An off duty detective followed Michael Tymon who was driving at 70km in a 50km zone and later tried to help him resuscitate his wife as her three daughters aged between five and 10 years old looked on.

Michael Tymon, Kilboderry, Summerhill,, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim along with his daughters Rachel, Rebecca and Katelyn had sued GP Martina Cogan who was was in 2013 practising at a surgery at Keadue Health Centre, Keadue, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the settlement was without an admission of liability.

Counsel for the Tymons, Pearse Sreenan SC said it was their case that Mrs Tymon should have been sent on for further investigation and treatment which in all probability would have saved her, and she would have gone on to live a full life.

Michael Tymon, from Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, husband of the late Sheila Tymon pictured outside the Four Courts after a High Court action.Pic: Collins Courts

Mrs Tymon (42) it was claimed in June 2013, complained of having abnormal sensations in her chest and down both arms which were very unpleasant and causing her discomfort and pain. It was claimed she went to GP, Ms Cogan on June 10 who found that Mrs Tymon's blood pressure was high and a working diagnosis of possible shingles was made.

On June 12, 2013 it is claimed Mrs Tymon attended the doctor’s surgery and a 24 ambulatory blood pressure monitor was applied. An anti hypertensive medication was prescribed and the plan was for Mrs Tymon to have a further review in three weeks.

Mrs Tymon it is claimed took her medication but continued to get pain on exertion and at rest. On June 25, 2013 Mrs Tymon phoned the doctor's surgery and asked if she would bring the review appointment forward and was told there was no appointment available until June 27.

On that day she attended the doctor's surgery and it was recorded she had recurring jabs in the front of the chest, shoulders, the top of her back and down her arms. The working diagnosis was of a muscular/skeletal problem and she was prescribed anti inflammatories.

Mrs Tymon it is claimed felt reassured but later that evening she complained of pain in her neck radiating into her head. At 19.45 pm, her children found her lying motionless on her bed.

A post mortem on June 29 2013 found Mrs Tymon had extensive cardiovascular disease and her heart was enlarged. The cause of death given as acute cardiac failure.

It was alleged there was an alleged failure to care for Mrs Tymon properly or at all and an alleged failure to treat her adequately or at all.

There was also, it was claimed an alleged failure to recognise, diagnose or treat or suspect that Mrs Tymon was having had or likely to have a deep vein thrombosis which could cause a pulmonary embolism which unless treated could be and proved to be fatal.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross offered his sympathy to Mr Tymon and his family.

Online Editors