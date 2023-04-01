Family of tragic Seema may never know why Syed killed her and their two children

Sameer Syed died by suicide in June 2022 – one week before he was due to stand trial for murder

Seema Banu with her daughter Asfira Riza (11) and son Faizan Syed (6)

Robin Schiller

For years, Seema Banu was subjected to horrendous physical abuse and emotional control at the hands of her husband.