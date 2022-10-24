Family-of-three were wiped out in horrific motorway crash after mentally-ill man ploughed into their car head-on, inquest hears

A young Kurdish family were killed in a horrific collision when a man diagnosed with psychosis drove erratically on the wrong side of the M6 motorway and struck their car, an inquest has heard.

Dr Karzan Sabah Ahmed, his wife Shahen Qasim Faris and their eight-month-old baby girl Lina suffered catastrophic injuries in the fatal collision, which also claimed the life of the driver of the other car Jonasz Lach.

The horrific incident happened on August 19th, 2020.

The family, who was originally from the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq had been living in Galway city while Karzan was completing a PhD in Environmental Science at the University of Galway.

However, they had plans to relocate to Carlow where Karzan had taken up a role with Teagasc, the Agricultural and Food Development Authority.

When the tragedy occurred the family were returning from Carlow having viewed an apartment they wished to rent.

An inquest into their deaths held today in Gort Co Galway returned a verdict of accidental death in relation to the young family.

Coroner Dr Richard Joyce returned an open verdict in relation to the death of Mr Lach, as he said it was not known if he intended to end his life.

Evidence from a pathologist heard Mr Lach had traces of antipsychotic medication and cannabis in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

The inquest heard evidence from other witnesses that Mr Lach drove erratically and at great speed while weaving between lanes to avoid oncoming cars on the M6 motorway for nearly 2 km before colliding with the Sabah family.

A garda witness said dash cam footage showed Mr Lach had also flashed his lights at oncoming motorists as he drove the wrong way between junction 15, where he entered the motorway and where the crash happened at Poolboy, in Ballinasloe.

Ewa Ciastko, the partner of Mr Lach, wept throughout her evidence as she told coroner Dr Richard Joyce she never at any point believed Mr Lach, the father of her two children, would harm himself or others.

However, the inquest heard evidence of three significant psychotic episodes suffered by Mr Lach, one in 2018, another in 2019 and a third in July 2020.

On one occasion in 2019, Mr Lach was pursued by gardaí in Cork after driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

To escape the gardaí, he jumped into the river and had to be rescued.

On that occasion, he was held overnight in a psychiatric unit but discharged himself the next day and walked as far as Nenagh in Co Tipperary before his partner found him distressed.

Ms Ciastko agreed with her solicitor that when she found Mr Lach in Nenagh, his feet were in a “desperate condition” after walking the long distance.

However, she told the coroner’s court that after this incident, Mr Lach took his prescribed medication as directed, and his mood stabilised, and he was much improved within two weeks.

In 2018, Mr Lach returned to Poland to attend a family member’s funeral, where he was arrested for punching a police officer.

While in prison, he suffered an acute psychiatric episode and was later diagnosed with cannabis-induced Schizo affective disorder.

