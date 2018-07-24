Family of mum (26) who allege late diagnosis of breast cancer settle HSE action for €600k

The family of a 26-year-old woman who died of breast cancer has settled for €600,00 its High Court action against the HSE over her care when she first presented at a Co Clare hospital with a lump on her breast.

Edel Kelly had two young sons age six and three years of age when she died of breast cancer on June 21, 2008.

It is claimed the lump she presented with in August 2006 at the Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis, Co Clare was a breast cancer and the same cancer which was subsequently diagnosed in October 2007 at another hospital.

Oonah McCrann SC told the High Court today it was the case of Edel's family that there was a delay of 13 months in the diagnosis of the young mother's breast cancer and a subsequent delay in treatment.

Outside court, the family solicitor Patrick Moylan said Edel's family are thankful the legal process has now ended.

"It does nothing to relieve the loss of Edel but at least now they can look forward and remember Edel for who she was rather than in the context of the legal procveedings," he said.

Edel's long-term partner Noel McGreene, Cluain na Mara, Carrigaholt Road, Kilkee, Co Clare, had sued the HSE over the care Edel had received at the Ennis hospital.

Edel, who had a lump on her breast, was referred by her GP on July 26, 2006 to a breast clinic at the Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis.

She was sent for an ultrasound and irregular soft tissue about 2cm wide was identified in her left breast. In October she had a biopsy but it showed the the tissue was benign.

On October 23, 2007 she attended the breast clinic at the Mid-Western Regional Hospital in Limerick and and a 6cm mass was found in her left breast and a biopsy showed the presence of cancer. Palliative chemotherapy was advised. In November 2007, a specialist the young mother ten to twelve months to live at best.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any or any adequate precautions for the welfare of the young mother while she was a patient at the Mid Western Regional Hospital in Ennis, Co Clare and an alleged failure to assess adequately or act upon the results of the bilateral breast ultrasound taken of the deceased in September 2006.

There was also it was alleged a failure to recognise Edel Kelly's condition in a timely fashion or at all in the period between her referral in July 2006 and the diagnosis in or about the month of October 2007.

The HSE admitted breach of duty in the case but the court heard that causation was at issue in the action.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with Mr McGreene and Edel's parents John and Una Kelly from Kilrush who were in court for the hearing.

Online Editors