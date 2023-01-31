Family of man who died hours after having stent fitted tell inquest he should not have been discharged from hospital

The family of a Dublin man who died from a heart attack just a few hours after undergoing a routine procedure to fit a stent have told an inquest they will never accept that his death was unavoidable.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that Peter Dunne (74) a taxi driver and married father of Montrose Court, Artane, became unwell at home with severe chest pains just over 30 minutes after being discharged from Beaumont Hospital following a procedure to fit a stent on July 8, 2019.

Mr Dunne’s relatives have criticised the aftercare he received following the fitting of the stent and claimed he should not have been discharged as he was not feeling well at the time.

He was pronounced dead over five hours later after being rushed by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin.

A consultant cardiologist at Beaumont, Mark Kennedy, who performed the procedure on Mr Dunne, said he had suffered a rare but life-threatening complication called acute stent thrombosis which he had witnessed only twice in his career and which only affected about three in 1,000 patients.

Asked by Coroner Aisling Gannon if the condition was unexpected, Dr Kennedy replied: “Entirely unpredictable.”

The inquest heard there was no evidence that anything was done wrong during the stent procedure.

However, Dr Kennedy, who had rushed to the Mater to assist with the treatment of Mr Dunne on hearing of his emergency, accepted that he had created uncertainty for the deceased’s family by informing them at the time that he had “pinched” one of the patient’s blood vessels during the procedure.

He said he welcomed the opportunity to clarify that a tiny vessel had got “a little bit narrowed” during the surgery but had been resolved successfully within a minute.

“It is not uncommon but not a big issue. It is only significant if it was not fixed,” he said.

Dr Kennedy said he was “thinking aloud” at the time to Mr Dunne’s family in the Mater in searching for an explanation for the sudden deterioration in Mr Dunne’s condition.

However, he said a review of the case by both doctors at Beaumont and an independent expert had subsequently concluded that nothing had happened during the procedure to fit the stent to have caused his death.

He said he was “internally distraught” at what happened and shocked at how most of the blood flow to the patient’s heart had become blocked.

He apologised to Mr Dunne’s relatives and acknowledged that he had caused them “unbelievable concern and grief that I had not told the family the full truth or tried to hide information”.

He said he still did not have a clear answer as to what happened to Mr Dunne.

Pathologist Laura McKenna said the results of a post-mortem showed the deceased had suffered a sudden, acute blockage in his artery about four to six hours before his death. She found no evidence that the procedure to fit a stent earlier that day had contributed to Mr Dunne’s death.

Mr Dunne’s daughter, Andrea Jones, said her father was in great form on the morning before going into Beaumont Hospital and regarded everything as routine as he also had stents fitted in 2015.

Mr Dunne’s wife, Alice Dunne, said her husband was off-colour after he returned to a recovery ward at around 12.50pm, while he also complained of chest pains and had a worried look on his face.

Fighting back tears, Ms Dunne, said: “I don’t think Peter was given a chance.

“I left that hospital but my gut feeling was that we should have stayed….if he had just been kept in for 24 hours.

“It is in my head every night. He meant the world to us.”

In a closing statement to the inquest, Mr Dunne’s son-in-law, Stephen Jones, said: “Whilst the family have always accepted that complications can occur with any procedure, the lack of appropriate aftercare is very difficult for us to accept and to move on from.”

He claimed the family did not believe Mr Dunne received the treatment and care required at Beaumont.

“Regardless of the potential contributing factors to his death, we feel he should have been under constant observation post procedure given the seriousness of the life-threatening complication that occurred,” he said.

The legal representative for Beaumont Hospital, Jean O’Neill, said she respectfully challenged Mr Jones’ assertions and said his statement did not reflect the detailed clinical evidence.

Returning a narrative verdict based on the evidence and medical records, Ms Gannon acknowledged that the family had not been given details about a significant deterioration in the patient’s cardiac condition since the previous stents had been fitted.

She noted the family’s concern about Mr Dunne being discharged but said Beaumont's protocol for the discharge of such patients had been followed appropriately in the case.