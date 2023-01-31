| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Family of man who died hours after having stent fitted tell inquest he should not have been discharged from hospital

Alice Dunne, wife of the late Peter Dunne (74). Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand
Family members of the late John Dunne (74) after the inquest into his death. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Close

Alice Dunne, wife of the late Peter Dunne (74). Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Alice Dunne, wife of the late Peter Dunne (74). Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Family members of the late John Dunne (74) after the inquest into his death. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Family members of the late John Dunne (74) after the inquest into his death. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

/

Alice Dunne, wife of the late Peter Dunne (74). Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Seán McCárthaigh

The family of a Dublin man who died from a heart attack just a few hours after undergoing a routine procedure to fit a stent have told an inquest they will never accept that his death was unavoidable.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that Peter Dunne (74) a taxi driver and married father of Montrose Court, Artane, became unwell at home with severe chest pains just over 30 minutes after being discharged from Beaumont Hospital following a procedure to fit a stent on July 8, 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy