Family of man who died following fall at wedding settle case for €250,000

The family of a man who was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury after he allegedly slipped and fell on a marble staircase at a wedding have settled a High Court action for €250,000.

Engineer John Rooney was attending a wedding with his wife Penny at the Ballynatray Estate, Youghal, Co Cork when the accident happened on June 9, 2018.

Barney Quirke SC, for the family, told the court Mr Rooney died two years later in 2020.

His legal action was then taken over by his widow and it became a fatal claim in relation to a claim for loss of financial dependency.

Counsel said there were complexities in the claim and difficulties in relation to liability in the case.

The settlement is without an admission of liability.

Penny Rooney, Westport, Co Mayo had sued Henry Gwyn Jones of Ballynatray Estate.

Mr Rooney, it was claimed, slipped and fell down three or four steps from the bottom of the stairs, which led to a downstairs toilet, at around 10pm.

Mr Rooney, who was 69, allegedly struck his head on the marble staircase and it was claimed he suffered catastrophic brain injuries.

It was claimed there was a failure to maintain the staircase so that it did not present a falling hazard to visitors and there was an alleged failure to have sufficient or adequate handrails or lighting.

All the claims were denied.

Mr Rooney, it was claimed, struck his head and he was knocked unconscious.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital and later transferred to a Dublin hospital for specialist care.

The father of five and a grandfather of six was diagnosed as having suffered a traumatic brain injury with multiple fractures and he underwent two brain surgeries.

It was claimed he had suffered a catastrophic and life changing brain injury, could not communicate and had a severe cognitive impairment.

He had to be cared for in a nursing home.

Mr Quirke told the court that there was also a risk in the case of a claim of alleged contributory negligence against Mr Rooney.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement.