The family of tragic bachelor John O'Donoghue - who collapsed and died after disturbing two intruders at his home - are "pleased" the men's sentences have been almost doubled to six-and-a-half years.

Family of man who died during raid 'pleased' as intruders' jail terms increased

Michael Casey (34), of Clonlong Halting Site, Co Limerick, and his cousin David Casey (23), of Carragh Park, Belcamp, Dublin 17, were given the increased jail terms by the Court of Appeal.

Gardaí search for evidence near the property. Photo: Press 22

They had previously been sentenced to four-and-a-half years' imprisonment with the final year suspended. Speaking to the Irish Independent, a member of Mr O'Donoghue's heartbroken family said: "We are pleased the men's sentences have been increased.

"We'd also like to say that the Garda did fantastic work in relation to the case." The Irish Independent has also learned that members of the community in Doon played a vital role in catching the criminals shortly after the fatal burglary on August 27, 2015.

Michael Casey (pictured) and David Casey had their sentences increased

Mr O'Donoghue (62) lay dying in his front yard as David and Michael Casey bolted past him, ignoring desperate pleas for help from his sister Christine. Garda Bill Collins and Elaine O'Donovan arrested the cousins after they were "flushed out" by a group of local men.

Locals expressed satisfaction with the court's decision to increase David and Michael Casey's sentences. Alerts

David Casey

State Solicitor for Co Limerick Aidan Judge, who brought the case on behalf of the State, said he too was "delighted" with the result.

"The sentences reflect the gravity of what was an appalling crime," Mr Judge added.

Locals said a community alert system also played a pivotal role in gardaí arresting the two intruders. "There are 153 people signed up to receive the mobile phone alerts, and there are 1,645 followers on the Facebook page," said Francis Cummins, chairman of Doon Community Alert System.

