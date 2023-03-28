Family of man killed by motorcyclist ‘baffled’ by lack of prosecution, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of a pedestrian after being struck by a motorcyclist in Dublin four years ago has heard conflicting evidence between a forensic collision investigator and eyewitnesses about whether the fatal collision was avoidable.

Retired airport worker, Michael Fitzpatrick, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by the motorcycle while crossing the Malahide Road close to the Artane roundabout at around 9.45 am on August 23, 2019.

Mr Fitzpatrick (56), a father of four from St Brigid’s Court in Killester, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite receiving assistance from several passers-by including a doctor and a nurse.

A Garda forensic collision investigator, Patrick McElroy, told the inquest he believed the fatal collision could have been avoided if there had been compliance by the motorcyclist, Eoin McDermott with the 50km/h speed limit at the location of the incident based on his speed, the distance from the pedestrian, his line of sight, braking and reaction time.

However, several eyewitnesses who had seen Mr Fitzpatrick being struck by the motorcycle claimed the collision was unavoidable.

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, was informed that gardaí had forwarded a file to the DPP in which they had recommended criminal charges but the DPP had directed there should be no prosecution in the case.

The investigating officer, Garda Ronan Smith, said the DPP’s decision was upheld following an appeal by Mr Fitzpatrick’s family.

In evidence Garda McElory said Mr McDermott had entered the Malahide road off the roundabout on his motorcycle at an average speed of 88-90km/h.

Based on footage from a number of CCTV systems in the area, he was able to calculate that Mr McDermott had slowed to 51km/h at the point of impact with the victim.

The inquest heard the speed limit on the road was 50km/h, while Mr McDermott had estimated that he was travelling at around 30km/h.

Garda McElroy said there was no evidence from the scene of any emergency braking by the motorcyclist either from the road surface or from CCTV footage.

He told the hearing that Mr Fitzpatrick had stepped out onto the road for 4.72 seconds before he was struck by the motorcycle.

Garda McElroy said CCTV footage showed the victim had walked continuously once he had started crossing the road, although the inquest also heard evidence from one eyewitness that Mr Fitzpatrick had been “weaving” in his movement.

The forensic collision investigator said Mr Fitzpatrick may have initially been obscured to oncoming traffic as he had stepped out on the road from behind a row of parked cars as well as by a cyclist and trees but there was a period of four seconds where he was “available to be seen.”

Garda McElroy said the motorcyclist would have been 103 metres from the victim when Mr Fitzpatrick moved off the footpath and 83 metres when the pedestrian was fully visible.

In response to questions from the coroner, he said he believed the motorcyclist had failed to recognise the hazard in front of him immediately “until it was too late.”

Garda McElroy observed that given various factors including speed and distance that if the motorcyclist had reacted when Mr Fitzpatrick would have been first available to be seen by him that the collision “would have been highly unlikely.”

He said it was his personal opinion that there was enough time for the motorcyclist to brake or take an evasive manoeuvre if the speed limit had been observed.

A report showed Mr Fitzpatrick’s body ended up 10 metres down the road from the point of impact.

The inquest heard that there were no mechanical problems with the Triumph Street Triple R motorcycle following a technical examination of the vehicle.

The nearest pedestrian crossing to where Mr Fitzpatrick was crossing the road was 140 metres away.

One eyewitness who was cycling on the Malahide Road, Anne Weadick, said she had seen a pedestrian looking “out of it” crossing the road at a bad location without looking left or right.

Ms Weadick said she subsequently heard “a beep and a bang” and saw Mr Fitzpatrick lying on the ground.

She described the motorcyclist, whom she claimed was not driving fast, as being “clearly in shock and upset.”

Ms Weadick said Mr McDermott had no chance to avoid hitting the pedestrian and observed that she felt “someone else” would have hit him if not the motorcyclist because of the way he was crossing the road.

Another eyewitness, Christian Kelly, said he saw the victim being thrown almost straight up in the air from the collision. Mr Kelly also claimed the incident was unavoidable.

In a statement, Mr McDermott, who did not attend the inquest, claimed he was going at a slow speed of around 30km/h on the road when a pedestrian suddenly walked out in front of him.

The motorcyclist, who alerted the emergency services to the incident, said Mr Fitzpatrick did not seem aware of his surroundings.

“I did everything I could to try and avoid hitting him,” said Mr McDermott, a Central Bank employee.

A member of Mr Fitzpatrick’s family called out from the courtroom that it was “very unfair” that there had been no criminal prosecution in the case.

However, Ms Gannon reminded those attending the inquest that a coroner could not make any finding to either blame or exonerate any individual for a death.

Post-mortem results showed the victim had suffered a fractured right arm and multiple rib fractures, while both his lungs had also collapsed.

Pathologist, Muna Sabah, told the inquest that the cause of death was spinal and musculoskeletal injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

Dr Sabah said Mr Fitzpatrick would have lost consciousness quickly because of excessive blood loss.

The victim’s daughter, Ellen Fitzpatrick, who had visited her father on the evening before his death and described him as being “in good form”, said her family were “baffled” as to why there had been no prosecution in the case.

A jury of four women and two men returned a verdict of accidental death.