| 11°C Dublin

Close

latest Family of Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne (64) tell of ‘sickening’ jokes made by Romanian chef found guilty of his murder

Ionut Cosmin Nicolescu faces mandatory life sentence for killing Mr Dunne, whose decapitated and dismembered body was found in garden of derelict house in 2019

Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu. Photo: Cork Courts Expand
Francis 'Frankie' Dunne was killed in December, 2019 Expand

Close

Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu. Photo: Cork Courts

Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu. Photo: Cork Courts

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne was killed in December, 2019

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne was killed in December, 2019

/

Ionut Cosmin Nichoclescu. Photo: Cork Courts

Ralph Riegel

The family of Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne has said his memory was insulted by murderer Ionut Cosmin Nicolesu making “sickening” jokes about the circumstances of his death.

In a victim impact statement, read out by victim support official Margaret Lucey on behalf of Catherine Dunne and the entire Dunne family they said they have been haunted by the horrific and brutal manner of the father-of-three's killing and subsequent dismemberment.

Most Watched

Privacy