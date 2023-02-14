| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Family of ex-Rose of Tralee contestant have ‘nagging doubt’ about death in bike crash, inquest hears

Alison Moore (25) of Killycoonagh, Newbliss, Co Monaghan died on June 10, 2017, five days after she was injured in a collision involving a motorcycle

Alison Moore Expand

Close

Alison Moore

Alison Moore

Alison Moore

Seán McCárthaigh

The family of a former Rose of Tralee contestant who suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash six years ago have “a burning worry” about gaps in the information of her whereabouts in the hours before her death, an inquest has heard.

Alison Moore (25) of Killycoonagh, Newbliss, Co Monaghan died on June 10, 2017, five days after she was injured in a collision involving a motorcycle in the early hours of a bank holiday Monday on the R183 Clones-Newbliss road.

Most Watched

Privacy