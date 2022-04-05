Family of boy (2) with suspected autism, who has to wait until next January for HSE assessment, brings High Court challenge

The family of a young boy with significant health and educational needs has brought a High Court challenge over the HSE's refusal to allow him to seek the support services he needs outside of his home area.

The action has been taken on behalf of a two-year-old boy with development delay and suspected autism, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The boy claims that the HSE's decision earlier this year not to allow him to seek certain health services outside of the designated functional area where he resides "plainly flies in the face of fundamental reason and common sense. "

The court heard that the boy is non-verbal, has poor social skills, difficulty walking, or holding items such as beakers and spoons.

He has been assessed as needing psychological, occupational therapy, speech and language and physiotherapy as soon as possible.

The boy's family claim that despite being informed of his needs in late December 2021, it was also indicated to them that such services would not commence until January 2023.

Such a delay, the family believes, would have permanent adverse consequences for the boy.

The boy's family, who live in Dublin, applied under Government regulations governing such applications, to be considered for services outside of the functional area he lives.

This was done in the hope that the waiting lists in other areas might be shorter.

Under the 2021 Disability (Assessment of Needs, Service Statements and Redress) Regulations anyone seeking such services outside of their home area must establish that 'exceptional circumstances' exist to the satisfaction of the HSE.

Last March, an official with the HSE refused the application, after holding that the exceptional circumstances did not arise that would allow the boy avail of services in a functional area outside of where he resides.

The family want to challenge the decision, and the lawfulness of the regulations.

They are also challenging the failure of the HSE to set out in detail what exceptional circumstances that would allow him obtain services in a different functional area to where he lives.

The decision, it is claimed, failed to take into account relevant facts in support of his claim. No adequate reasons were given for the refusal.

In judicial review proceedings against the HSE, the applicant seeks an order quashing the HSE's refusal to allow the boy to avail of services outside his home area.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis by Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

The matter will return before the court after Easter.