Family of baby who died at three days settle court action against Rotunda Hospital

The family of a baby who died at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin when he was three days old has settled a High Court action over his untimely death.

Counsel Eugene Gleeson SC, with Siun Leonowicz BL, told the court it was their case that if Harry Kelly had been delivered by caesarean section a crucial two-and-a-half hours earlier, he would have been born in better condition.

The settlement was without an admission of liability.

Harry’s mother, Louise Burke from Clondalkin, Dublin, had sued the Rotunda Hospital. It was claimed that Ms Burke’s pregnancy was complicated by a condition which resulted in foetal anaemia.

Intrauterine transfusions were undertaken at the hospital on three occasions between March and May 2018. During the fourth transfusion on June 7, 2018, it was complicated by bleeding from the umbilical cord. Ms Burke was transferred to a ward and CTG monitoring of the baby began.

It was claimed that over the course of that evening Ms Burke advised on a number of occasions of the absence of foetal movement since the last transfusion process. It was contended the CTG trace became pathological with decelerations of the baby’s heart noted at 20.40pm.

Further profound decelerations were noted, it was alleged, at around 21.37pm and after an ultrasound examination an emergency caesarean section took place and baby Harry was delivered at 22.14pm. The baby, who was in poor condition, required full cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Baby Harry died at three days old.

It was claimed the delay in the baby’s delivery allowed his condition to be compromised and allegedly affected his chances of survival.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a very sad and tragic case and he extended his deepest sympathy to Harry’s parents and family.