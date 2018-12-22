A MAN caught secretly filming up women’s skirts while they were out shopping in Dublin has been sentenced to six months in jail.

‘Family man’ who filmed up two women’s skirts jailed

Philip Brown (46) followed two unsuspecting victims around a pharmacy while he covertly made the videos with his mobile phone because he “wanted to see their underwear”.

One of the women was out with her two young children while the second was browsing on her own.

They were shocked and “ill to the stomach” when gardai contacted them and told them what Brown had done.

Brown, of Warrenstown Walk in Blanchardstown, was found guilty of two counts of harassment in Boots at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on July 1 and July 3, 2015.

He had denied the charges.

At his sentencing at Blanchardstown District Court, defence solicitor Valerie Buckley told Judge David McHugh that Brown had since been referred to a psychiatrist.

He was a “family man” with children, and he and his wife had lost a child due to illness, Ms Buckley said.

He was having a very difficult time with his family life and work, and had “high levels of stress”.

What happened was “completely out of character” and he had never come to the attention of gardai before.

Ms Buckley said Brown was “more than willing to pay compensation”.

“This is a matter that just arose, it’s a once off,” Ms Buckley said.

Judge McHugh pointed out there were two victims.

Ms Buckley said it was not something that would continue.

“I am satisfied that the defendant knew the nature and quality of his actions and knew they were wrong,” Judge McHugh said.

Brown was later released on bail, having lodged notice that he is appealing the decision.

Previously, the first victim said she was browsing in Boots on July 1, wearing an orange T-shirt and a short denim skirt.

She was unaware of anything until Detective Garda Mark Ferris contacted her and showed her CCTV footage.

In it, a man appeared to be following her around the shop, holding his phone down, with the “camera at an angle where he could view under my skirt”.

She was “quite ill to the stomach” to think that someone could behave like that.

The second victim was shopping with her two young children on July 3, 2015.

In the CCTV she was shown, she said she was standing in the aisle and “he’s lower than me and his mobile phone is recording under my dress”.

DISGUSTING

She said the defendant’s behaviour was “quite disgusting”, and now when she takes her little girl shopping she does not want her to wear a dress.

Gardai had been alerted by a security guard who spotted Brown acting suspiciously.

Gda Ferris met Brown as he left the scene.

Sixteen video files were found on his phone, all dating from July 3, including five videos of an intimate nature of the second victim.

Some files had been deleted and there were more involving other unidentified women.

CCTV footage showed Brown following one woman for eight minutes, the second for seven minutes.

He held a small brown envelope over his phone to conceal it.

Brown told gardai “I just took photos”, and that he wanted to see the women’s underwear, not anything explicit.

