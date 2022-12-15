| -0.7°C Dublin

Close

Family has no answers why 12-year-old boy apparently took own life, inquest hears

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Seán McCárthaigh

An inquest has heard a family has no answers as to why a 12-year-old boy appeared to take his own life in their home last year.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard harrowing details about how the young boy’s older brother found him in their home at around 7pm on August 2, 2021.

Most Watched

Privacy