Family awarded €100,000 for death of man during routine angiogram

The apology was read as the family of 68-year-old Brendan O’Sullivan from Ballybunion, Co Kerry, settled for €100,000 an action over his care.

John O’Mahony SC, for the family, read the letter of apology sent by consultant cardiologist John Clarke to the O’Sullivans.

It stated Dr Clarke said he would like to convey his sincere apologies to the O’Sullivan family in relation to “the medical care provided to your late father”. He also offered sincere condolences to the family.

Counsel said Mr O'Sullivan had attended for an angiogram as part of a routine check up, but he unfortunately died of a heart attack.

Mr O’Sullivan’s son Liam - of New Road, Ballybunion - had sued Dr Clarke of O’Connell Avenue, Limerick over the care provided when the pensioner attended Galway Clinic under the care of Dr Clarke on January 5, 2009.

It was claimed that Dr Clarke deviated from the elective procedure and inserted two guide wires, one up through the groin and the other through the neck.

One of the wires, it was claimed, dissected an artery and Mr O’Sullivan died of a heart attack.

It was claimed there was a failure to warn Mr O Sullivan of the risks associated with proceeding to a diagnostic cardiac catheterisation and, in particular, the likelihood a dissection of the artery could take place.

It was further claimed there was a failure to exercise due or proper reasonable care for the safety of the pensioner.

As a result of the death of Mr O’Sullivan - who had three children and seven grandchildren - it was claimed his family suffered severe mental distress, loss and damage.

Liam O’Sullivan also suffered nervous shock as a result of being present at his father’s death.

The court was told liability had been admitted in the case.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a good one and he offered his sympathy to the family on their loss.

