| 4.1°C Dublin

Close

Falling out between firefighters ‘infected the whole community’, says High Court judge

The Four Courts in Dublin Expand

Close

The Four Courts in Dublin

The Four Courts in Dublin

The Four Courts in Dublin

Tim Healy

A falling out between firefighters in a town's part-time fire station had "infected the whole community", a High Court judge has said.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds made the comment during a case brought by brothers Michael (39) and Jonathon (35) Doody, from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, over what they claim was bullying, harassment, exclusion and victimisation by their superiors and fellow part-time firefighters at the Abbeyfeale Fire Station.

Most Watched

Privacy