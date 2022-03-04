Factory worker held blade to colleague’s neck and threatened to kill him, court told

A FACTORY worker held a blade to a colleague’s neck while interrogating him about a missing tool and threatened if he had taken it, “boy, I will murder you with my bare hands”.

Paul Hagmann (60) was in a rage over a work knife that he thought had been taken when he threatened to kill the victim and slit his throat with a stanley blade, a court heard.

The case was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court for a victim impact statement.

Hagmann, of Palmerstown Woods, Station Road, Clondalkin, admitted producing a weapon in the course of a dispute and threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Judge David McHugh the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty only, and subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Defence solicitor Rory Staines said Hagmann was pleading guilty.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Sgt Callaghan said the incident happened at Plates For Us, Fonthill Industrial Estate, Clondalkin, where the victim had a summer job.

The man told gardaí on the morning of August 24, 2020, the accused had come in to work and discovered his gloves had been moved.

Hagmann interrogated other employees in an attempt to find out who had moved them, and had been going around “very angry and slamming things”.

Later that day, the victim returned from lunch and was moving boxes when he heard Hagmann looking for a knife and questioning other people about it.

The accused stood in the victim’s way and asked: “Did you take the f**king knife?”

The victim replied that he did not take any knife. Hagmann then picked up a stanley knife and held it close to the man's neck with the blade out.

“If you took that goddamn f**king knife I’ll slit your throat,” Hagmann told the victim, the court heard.

He had gone on to say: “Because I swear to God, if you took that knife I’ll murder you, and boy, I will murder you with my bare hands.”

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court. He said a victim impact statement would be required before the case is finalised.

Remanding Hagmann on continuing bail to later this month, he said he would consider any mitigation on the next date.