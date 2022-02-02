Factory worker admits ‘push’ assault on other employee

A FACTORY employee has admitted a workplace assault on a colleague whose face was cut and fingers sprained in a fall after he was pushed.

Witold Tamulewicz (35) pushed his co-worker, causing the injuries at a business premises in west Dublin.

Judge David McHugh remanded him on continuing bail at Blanchardstown District Court, for a victim impact statement.

Tamulewicz, with an address at Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man, causing him harm.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the incident happened at Davenham Switchgear, Weatherwell Industrial Estate, Dublin 22, on March 4 last year.

She told the court Tamulewicz was working there on the day and the victim was changing his clothes for work.

Tamulewicz pushed him from behind, causing the man to fall forward, hitting his face on a shelf.

The man suffered a cut to his face that needed four stitches, Sgt Callaghan said.

He also sprained two fingers when he grabbed the shelf to save himself as he fell.

The victim would have to be asked if he wanted to make a victim impact statement, Sgt Callaghan said.

Judge McHugh noted the accused’s plea of guilty and remanded him on continuing bail to a date in March.

He had accepted jurisdiction for the charge to be dealt with in the district court after hearing that the nature of the assault was a “push rather than a thump”.