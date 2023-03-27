| 9°C Dublin

Facebook owner Meta looking to quash €265m fine from Ireland’s data protection watchdog for alleged breach of EU privacy rules

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File) Expand

Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Tim Healy

Facebook owner Meta is asking the High Court to quash a decision of Ireland’s data protection watchdog to fine it €265m for an alleged breach of EU privacy rules regarding the personal information of about more than 500 million Facebook users.

The Irish-based Data Protection Commission (DPC) imposed the fine on November 25 on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited - owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp - after inquiring into media reports that a “collated” set of Facebook personal data was uploaded onto an online forum.

