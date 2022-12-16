| 1.4°C Dublin

‘Extremely unlikely’ Christina Anderson was still intoxicated from smoking cannabis when she stabbed man, court hears

Christina Anderson, of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 22, has pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity Expand

Eoin Reynolds

It is “extremely unlikely" that Christina Anderson was still intoxicated from smoking cannabis when she stabbed a man to death outside her home, a toxicologist has told the Central Criminal Court.

The jury has previously heard that an issue in the trial is whether Ms Anderson's actions were driven by mental illness or cannabis intoxication when she repeatedly stabbed Gareth Kelly as he tried to start his car outside her home .

