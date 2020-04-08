'Extreme violence' - man accused of throwing hatchet at garda car, court hears

A DUBLIN man has been accused of throwing a hatchet at a garda car, smashing a window in an act of "extreme violence" outside his home.

Michael O'Leary (38) is also accused of unlawful possession of two knives during the alleged confrontation with officers.

Judge John Cheatle granted him bail when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Mr O'Leary is charged with possession of a hatchet with intent to cause injury and throwing it a garda car, criminal damage to the vehicle and unlawful possession of two knives.

The offences are alleged to have happened outside his house at Mourne View in Skerries in the early hours of this morning, April 8.

Garda David Woods told Dublin District Court he arrested the accused at 5.06am and brought him to Balbriggan Garda Station, where he made no reply to any of the charges after caution.

He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Gda Woods said he was objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges before the court, adding that there were more serious charges to be brought. The case arose from a "violent and serious incident" in the early hours of the morning involving alleged damage to a garda car and at attempt to assault a garda, he said.

Mr O'Leary addressed the judge, alleging: "This is a year of harassment, there's been non-stop harassment" by the gardai. He said the charges were "stupid" and he wanted them dropped.

Judge Cheatle granted Mr O'Leary bail in his own bond of €150 with no cash lodgement required.

The garda initially asked for signing on conditions, but the judge said there was advice not to impose these because of the current crisis. Instead, the garda then sought a curfew but defence solicitor Fiona D'Arcy said this would be "unduly onerous" and the bail bond would include a condition that her client does not come to garda attention.

Gda Woods said there were allegations of "extreme violence" and curfew would be in the public interest.

The judge said he thought it would be wise to be inside at night during the current crisis and suggested a 10pm to 6am curfew, before reducing that to 11pm to 6am at Ms D'Arcy's request "in case restrictions are lifted" during the summer.

The accused is to be of good behaviour and of sober habits in public under the bail terms. The garda also asked for a condition that he does not carry knives or sharp objects in public but the judge said this would be covered by other bail terms.

Judge Cheatle ordered disclosure of prosecution statements to the defence and assigned free legal aid. He remanded the accused on bail to a date in September.

