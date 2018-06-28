A YOUTH accused of the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk has been further charged with attacking two other men and obstructing gardai.

Extra assault charges for man accused of stabbing Japanese national to death in Dundalk

Mohamed Morei, 18, was remanded in custody on Jan. 4 after being charged with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki on the previous day at the Long Avenue, in Dundalk.

He was unable to attend 11 subsequent hearings at Cloverhill District Court.

The defendant had been receiving ongoing medical care in the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum in Dublin and was unfit to attend court on those occasions with doctors' notes being furnished stating he was continuing to get treatment.

However, he was fit to attend his case when it resumed at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday and five additional charges were put to him.

Dressed in a tracksuit, he stood and listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter but did not address the court and there has been no indication yet as to how he is going to plead.

He faced five additional charges for assault causing harm to two named men at the Inner Relief Road and on Quay Street, in Dundalk on Jan. 3, the date of the alleged murder.

He also had a charge for criminal damage to a car rear window at the Long Avenue, on the same date as well another for trespassing with intent to cause criminal damage at a property there between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 last.

The final charge was for obstruction of gardai at Dundalk station on Jan. 3.

Garda Damien Welby told Judge Victor Blake the accused replied “I don’t remember any of this” when the trespass charge was put to him and under caution he said “I don’t remember anything” in response to the criminal charge.

An interpreter translated when the new charges were put to the accused, the court was told.

Judge Blake noted from Garda Welby that formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had been received and Mr Morei is to face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court on all charges.

The DPP has also directed that he can be sent forward to that court "for sentence on a signed plea should that arise".

Defence solicitor Barry Callan said there was no application for bail.

Judge Blake remanded Mr Morei in continuing custody to appear again on July 5 next pending the preparation of a book of evidence for the trial.

The judge said if the accused were adopting an alternate course Mr Callan and gardai would liaise with each other in the interim.

Legal aid was granted.

Mr Sasaki, from Ebina, west of Tokyo, was fatally stabbed on The Long Avenue shortly before 9am on Jan. 3 last.

He had worked at National Pen, a call centre in Dundalk, Co. Louth and had lived in Ireland for the past year.

Following his death, an Irish man was injured when he was stabbed a short time later at a nearby location. At 9.40am, gardai received a report that another local man had been injured in an attack.

Mr Morei was initially remanded in custody by Dundalk District Court on Jan. 4 after he was charged with the murder of Mr Sasaki.

At that hearing, Garda Inspector Martin Beggy said the youth's nationality had not yet been determined. A bail application will have to be made in the High Court because he faces a murder charge.

