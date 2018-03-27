A FORMER Waterford sports coach will be returned for trial on 99 charges of indecent and sexual assault against three boys.

A FORMER Waterford sports coach will be returned for trial on 99 charges of indecent and sexual assault against three boys.

Ex-sports coach Bill Kenneally to be returned for trial on 99 charges of indecent and sexual assault against boys

Bill Kenneally (67), a former sports coach and general election tallyman, was first charged in relation to the 99 counts before Waterford District Court last month.

The charges are all brought contrary to Common Law and Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act, 1990. All 99 charges involve three boys and various dates more than 20 years ago.

Judge Kevin Staunton was told by Inspector Murt Whelan today that Gardaí have now completed the book of evidence in the case. It was formally served on the defendant.

Inspector Whelan said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has given instructions for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court. Judge Staunton was told that, when the charges were formally put to the defendant, he made no reply.

Paedophile Bill Kenneally

Mr Kenneally of Laragh, Summerville Avenue, Waterford is an accountant by profession but for many years was a coach involved in various juvenile sports groups in the south east. He appeared in court yesterday wearing a dark grey jumper, grey slacks and a blue shirt.

He did not speak during the brief hearing.

Defence counsel, Pat Newell, asked for a four week adjournment in the matter and for his client not to be remanded for trial at this stage. Mr Newell raised no objection when Judge Staunton was asked by Det Sergeant Siobhan Keating to make a number of clerical amendments to several of the charge sheets.

Judge Staunton was told that a four week adjournment would still allow the matter to be returned for trial to the next session of Waterford Circuit Criminal Court. However, the court was told there was a chance a trial could take place in Dublin.

Judge Staunton remanded Mr Kenneally on continuing bail and adjourned the matter until the April 24 sitting of Waterford District Court The 99 charges were levelled after a lengthy investigation by Waterford Gardai. That investigation was launched followed the receipt of complaints from three individuals, all now middle aged men, about alleged incidents of abuse more than 20 years ago.

Online Editors