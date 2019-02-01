A former solicitor has been found guilty of professional misconduct after charging excessive fees for administering a woman's estate.

Ex-lawyer who overcharged 'was not fit for the profession'

Thomas O'Donoghue also failed to refund €33,880 in fees he took out of the estate of the late Joan Niland - despite being ordered to do so by a Law Society committee.

The Solicitor's Disciplinary Tribunal was told that after being challenged, he produced letters setting out the basis for the fees. But Law Society solicitor David Irwin said the tribunal had heard the letters were "manufactured after the event", were "not genuine", and were an attempt to try to justify the deducted fees.

In total, the tribunal found Mr O'Donoghue guilty of five counts of professional misconduct. Tribunal chairperson Helen Doyle said he was "not a fit person to be a member of the solicitors' profession".

The findings came less than two months after he was struck off by the President of the High Court due to professional misconduct over his failure to comply with undertakings concerning charges over properties.

The former solicitor did not attend the tribunal hearing in Dublin yesterday and is thought to be living in the US.

He was previously the principal at O'Donoghue & Company, Egans Lane, Tuam, Co Galway, but closed the firm in 2011 and has not taken out a practising certificate since.

Yesterday's tribunal hearing arose out of complaints made by or on behalf of the late Mrs Niland's two daughters Yvonne and Geraldine.

Ms Niland died in 2007 and it later fell to Mr O'Donoghue to extract a grant of probate, sell her former home in Monkstown, Co Dublin and administer her estate.

The tribunal was told that Ms Niland's daughters became concerned after Mr O'­Donoghue did not produce a final account or a breakdown of his fees.

Yvonne Niland's solicitor Aileen Hughes Courtney sent four separate letters to him in 2012 seeking answers.

Ms Hughes Courtney told the tribunal there were amounts deducted from the accounts but no explanation what these were for. She also thought fees charged were excessive for a probate that was "not unduly complicated".

After investigating the issue, a Law Society committee agreed the fees were excessive and directed Mr O'Donoghue to refund €33,880.

However, he never did and Geraldine Niland had to make a claim against the Law Society's Compensation Fund, which made a grant in her favour last year.

