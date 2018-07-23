A former Ulster and Ireland rugby player has admitted having a blade in public.

Ex-Ireland and Ulster rugby player admits having blade in public

Ryan Cyril Caldwell was due to contest the charge against him, initially claiming he had the article for a fishing trip.

But at Belfast Magistrates' Court today the 33-year-old, of Drumart Drive in the city, entered a plea of guilty.

Caldwell, an ex-Ulster and Ireland lock, also played for Bath and Exeter Chiefs before injuries forced him to retire from professional rugby more than two years ago.

He was charged with having a blade at High Street in Belfast on April 29 this year.

In court today defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed Caldwell was admitting the offence.

Caldwell was released on continuing bail to appear again in two weeks time for a sentencing process.

