A MODEL and ex-partner of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's nephew, Alan Hutch, has admitted pulling clumps out of a young mother’s hair while the victim was on a Dublin bus with her baby.

Ex-girlfriend of 'The Monk's' nephew avoids jail for assaulting two women in separate incidents on Dublin Bus

Emily Jane Stewart (22) left the woman bleeding from scratches to her face in a “frightening,” unprovoked attack.

She went on to assault the woman’s mother on a bus on the same route two days later, “diving” on her, biting her finger and punching and scraping her face.

Judge Martin Nolan suspended a six-month sentence after Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the older victim was in a relationship with Stewart’s father and this had led to “tensions” between the two families.

Stewart was herself injured in a 2016 car crash caused by criminal Kieron “The Wolf” Ducie - she was a passenger in his jeep when it overturned, and he was jailed for five months for uninsured driving.

Stewart pleaded guilty today to assaulting the two women in two separate incidents in 2017.

Garda Daniel Eccles told the court the first victim, Shannon Ryan, told gardai she got on the 27 bus in north Dublin at 4.30pm on March 10 that year.

She was going to the city centre with her three and a half month old baby and went into the push chair area.

Stewart, from Belcamp Avenue, Coolock, got on at the next stop and went up the stairs while on her phone. Shannon Ryan rang her mother to say she had seen Stewart and the accused came back down the stairs and told her to get off the bus.

Shannon Ryan said no, that she had her baby with her. The demand was repeated and Stewart told her to “bring the baby with you.”

Stewart ran towards Ms Ryan who, knowing she was going to be hit, grabbed the accused. Stewart grabbed Ms Ryan by the hair, who grabbed back in self defence, the court heard.

Stewart threw “digs and kicks” at the victim, who hit back in self defence.

Someone stood in front of them and Stewart got off at Connolly Station. Ms Ryan got off the bus some time after.

She suffered cuts to her neck from the accused’s nails, clumps of her hair were pulled out and her mouth and face were sore.

Her mother Sabrina was on the 27 bus on March 12 at 5.30pm, going towards Clarehall with two bags of shopping. She was talking to someone when Stewart walked down the stairs and began shouting at her before diving on her, punching her and scraping her face.

Somebody separated them and Stewart “went at” Sabrina Ryan again, hitting her and shouting at her. The victim hit back in self defence and went to the driver’s area to try to get away from Stewart.

There was a verbal altercation and the defendant grabbed her again. Ms Ryan put her hand out and Stewart bit her finger before they were separated a final time, the court heard.

Sabrina Ryan suffered a black eye and a bleeding bite mark on her finger. Her head and neck were also sore.

The court heard when interviewed, Stewart had a poor memory of what happened and said she had blacked out in the first incident.

She told gardai there was a “history” between the parties but after watching CCTV of the second incident she was “ashamed and embarrassed.”

Stewart had previous theft convictions.

Sabrina Ryan was Stewart’s father’s partner, defence barrister Emmet Nolan said.

Since that relationship started, there had been “some tension” between the families and “unpleasant insults” had been traded between both families on social media, Mr Nolan said.

The minute the CCTV was shown to her she identified herself and admitted she was the instigator.

Stewart had done an apprenticeship as a hairdresser but was currently unemployed and on disability allowance, Mr Nolan said.

Her father was in a relationship with Sabrina Ryan and had “very little to do with” the accused, which weighed very heavily on her.

The court heard Stewart suffered from mental health issues including anger and borderline personality disorder. She also suffered post traumatic stress disorder following the 2016 accident, Mr Nolan said.

“There had been exchanges between the parties that didn’t cover anyone in glory and on seeing the two injured parties she experienced a total loss of self control,” Mr Nolan said.

Stewart had been addicted to illicit substances at the time and was not taking her prescription medication.

She had begun taking cannabis and tablets at a young age before progressing to crack cocaine and smoking heroin at 17.

The attacks were unprovoked but not “visited on strangers in total isolation.” However, Stewart accepted responsibility and that there could be no excuse, Mr Nolan said.

Stewart was now in therapy, free of illicit drugs, was on a methadone programme and was medication-compliant.

A positive probation report was before the court and Stewart had “co-operated fully,” Mr Nolan said.

She was apologetic and deeply remorseful for what happened.

Judge Nolan said it seemed for the accused’s “own reasons” she attacked the two victims in what were “unprovoked, nasty” assaults that must have been frightening for them.

Stewarts problems were not an excuse for her behaviour, he said. He noted that she was taking steps to deal with her underlying problems but added that some were “self induced” because she had been taking drugs.

Suspending the sentence for six months, he ordered the accused to have no contact with either victim in that time and to pay €750 to each woman within a year.

“Thank you, your honour,” Stewart said after acknowledging she understood the terms of the bond.

