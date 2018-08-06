Ex-girlfriend of 'The Monk's' nephew avoids jail for a second time after punching woman in the face

THE ex-partner of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s nephew Alan Hutch has avoided jail for a second time – for punching a woman in the face.

Model Emily Jane Stewart (22) left Shannon Ryan with a cut lip during the attack on a Dublin street in 2016.

Just weeks ago, Stewart admitted assaulting Ms Ryan in a separate incident in 2017.

The 2016 attack happened amid “very bad feelings” between the two women, Dublin District Court was told.

The court heard that Stewart’s father had started a new relationship with the victim’s mother, and that there was “animosity” between Stewart and her “putative stepsister”.

Stewart, of Belcamp Avenue, Coolock, admitted assaulting Ms Ryan on August 3, 2016.

Judge John Lindsay put Stewart on a one-year peace bond.

SERIOUS

It was the second time Stewart had come before the courts in recent weeks accused of assaulting Ms Ryan.

On July 23, she was given a six-month suspended jail sentence by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when she admitted more serious assaults on Ms Ryan and her mother, Sabrina Ryan.

Those attacks happened in March last year on buses between Coolock and the city centre.

Her 2016 assault case was originally heard before another judge last year and came back before last week’s court for finalisation.

Defence solicitor Declan Fahy asked Judge Lindsay to read a probation report on the accused that had been prepared.

Garda Daniel Eccles told the court that the 2016 offence was a lesser charge of common assault.

“She punched the injured party in the face,” Gda Eccles said.

“As a result, she had a laceration on the inside of her lip.”

The court was told that the victim had fully recovered from the assault, which happened in Glin Road, Coolock.

Judge Lindsay was told that there had been animosity between the two women and that they “had been arguing, not getting on” over the past number of years.

The women were of a similar age, the court was told.

“This person is [Stewart’s] putative stepsister and there is very bad feeling between them,” said Mr Fahy.

The solicitor added that there was “some degree of provocation”.

The court was told that Stewart had mental health and addiction problems.

“If you keep this up, if you don’t take your medication and allow situations like this to develop, you may not intend it but you could very well hurt somebody seriously and the next thing that happens is you are given a custodial sentence,” said Judge Lindsay.

“I don’t want to do that and nor does anybody else.

“You have got to look after yourself, take your medication and do what the doctors say, not what you think.”

Mr Fahy said the “bad feelings” with the victim had been resolved, in that “they don’t really have any interaction at all”.

Stewart had the support of her family and psychiatric and drug treatment services.

She had been through a bad period but was now on a “good path”, said Mr Fahy.

The judge told Stewart that under conditions of the bond, she had to keep all medical appointments and comply with directions of her doctors.

“I will, thank you,” Stewart replied.

In the 2017 assaults, the circuit court had heard Stewart left Shannon Ryan bleeding from scratches to her face after a “frightening” unprovoked attack.

Stewart went on to assault the woman’s mother on a bus on the same route two days later, “diving” on her, biting her finger and punching and scraping her face.

Judge Martin Nolan suspended a six-month sentence after hearing of “tensions” between the two families.

Stewart was injured two years ago while travelling in a car driven by criminal Kieron ‘The Wolf’ Ducie. She was a passenger in his vehicle when it overturned in Meath.

Ducie was jailed for five months for uninsured driving.

