The sister of a former GAA coach detained in the US on almost 400 child abuse charges testified that her younger brother “would never, ever harm anyone in his life.”

Ex-GAA coach facing almost 400 child sex abuse charges 'would never, ever harm anyone', sister tells court

The individual, who cannot be named in Ireland, is facing extradition from the US after being charged with 210 counts of sexual assault, 177 counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, three counts of assault causing harm, and one count each of false imprisonment, harassment and damage to property.

At an extradition hearing in Albany, NY, the man’s older sister, who lives in the US, gave a lengthy testimony where she said her brother’s “dream” was to travel stateside and that “everyone who knows” the accused “loves him.”

She also alleged her brother has numerous health issues. She said he was born with a hole in his heart that required open heart surgery in Ireland in the 1980s, and that while it was a success, he still has a “compromised immune system.”

The alleged abuse came to light when two people alerted Gardai in 2012 and 2013, according to a court filing.

One alleged victim said he had been abused between the ages of 11 and 16. The other said he faced “relentless sexual abuse” by the suspect beginning at age 13.

The abuse allegedly took place between 2004 and 2009 at locations including a sporting ground, a hotel, and in the suspect’s home. The accused moved to the US in 2013 as Gardai investigated the claims.

A public defender for the accused argued that probable cause had not been proven in the harassment charge, which is part of the evidence in the extradition request.

Assistant US Attorney Emmet O'Hanlon detailed the charge, stating one of the man’s alleged victims had received emails, text messages, and phone calls in which he was insulted and threatened, adding that his “life was a misery as a result.”

The public defender also argued that because of his health problems, he should be released on bail, stating that he is not a flight risk, is not a danger to his community, and that his health issues amount to a special circumstance.

“He left, he did not flee” Ireland, the lawyer said, adding that the accused has applied for US citizenship.

Mr O'Hanlon said that the conditions for the man’s extradition to Ireland had been met. He said the accused does, in fact, have an incentive to flee, because he faces up to life in prison in Ireland if convicted on the rape charges.

The prosecutor added that while the accused has no known victims in the US, such abuse “could take place” there.

US federal judge Daniel J. Stewart declined to make a decision on either the extradition or bail requests, stating he would provide a written decision early next week.

Should the extradition request be approved, the accused would be taken into the custody of the US Marshals Service. The extradition would then require approval by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

