Former Cavan Gaelic football star Eddie Óg O'Reilly has been charged with attacking a journalist at Dublin's Four Courts.

Ex-footballer is charged with the assault of court reporter

The 40-year-old businessman, of Kilcogy, Mullahoran, Co Cavan, is accused of assault causing harm, and theft of a notebook from veteran court reporter Ray Managh.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on condition of a €5,000 lodgement following a hearing before District Court president Judge Colin Daly yesterday.

Mr Managh had been reporting on civil proceedings involving Mr O'Reilly when the assault and theft is alleged to have happened on May 11 last year.

Mr O'Reilly, a builder, was arrested yesterday at Dublin Airport after he returned from the US, where had lived for the past year with his American wife and their young daughter.

He was brought before the court in the afternoon.

The former footballer pleaded to be granted bail, saying he was moving back to Ireland with his family and wanted to stay to "clear my name".

Garda Michael McGrath told the court Mr O'Reilly replied "no comment" when he was charged with the two offences.

In relation to the theft charge, Gda McGrath said it was alleged the reporter's notebook was stolen.

The statement of complaint in relation to the assault charge was handed in to court. Judge Daly accepted jurisdiction for the case to be heard at district court level.

Gda McGrath objected to bail on the grounds of flight risk.

The journalist had been covering a civil case which the accused had been a party to, Gda McGrath said.

Mr Managh told the court he suffered severe shock and his shoulders were injured in the incident.

He went to a medical clinic, had X-rays, was given painkillers and needed a sling.

Irish Independent