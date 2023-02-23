| 8.3°C Dublin

Ex-Terenure College rugby coach John McClean admits sexually abusing 20 more boys at the school

Former teacher and rugby coach John McClean Expand

Robin Schiller

A victim of prolific child abuser John McClean has described him as a "monster" and told the former rugby coach in court: "May you rot in hell".

The ex-Terenure College teacher will be sentenced tomorrow for abusing 22 boys at the school between 1971 and 1992.

