Lawyers for convicted Isis member Lisa Smith have told the Court of Appeal that her association with the terror group was "wholly passive" and at the "lowest" level.

Last July the former soldier was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment after the Special Criminal Court convicted her of Isis membership.

Smith lodged an appeal against the sentence and today her legal team argued against the length of the prison term imposed.

Michael O'Higgins SC told the three sitting judges that his client "went there, she got married, she kept house and that's it".

He said she went out of a religious conviction, "did not contribute to any state-building exercise and did no positive act in favour of Isis."

He added: "There is nothing [in the evidence] beyond that she kept house for a man who did not even regard her as a person."

Counsel said he was making the case that this is the lowest form of membership and argued there was no basis to make travelling there an aggravating factor to elevate her membership.

Lisa Smith was present in court for today's hearing.

At the outset of the case Mr O'Higgins said he was approaching the sentencing appeal on the basis of a convicted person. Smith (40), from Dundalk in Co Louth, has also appealed her conviction which will be heard at a later date.

Mr O'Higgins said his client was convicted for being a "wholly passive" member of the unlawful organisation and that, if this was correct, you "could not get a lower member".

He added that this should have leaned the sentencing judge towards placing it at the lower-end of at the lowest level in terms seriousness in the headline sentence.

Counsel said the issues are whether the 30-month headline sentence was appropriate, whether Lisa Smith was entitled to time served in a detention camp, and if adequate weight was given to four expert reports before the court.

The Court of Appeal was told there was no evidence given against Smith other than that she travelled to Syria, that she was held captive in a women's boarding house and later spent a brief period with an Isis propagandist, before marrying a soldier who carried out patrols for the terror group.

"There isn't the slightest allegation even made that she did anything above and beyond that," Mr O'Higgins told the court.

Mr Justice John Edwards, presiding, remarked that Lisa Smith travelled voluntarily to submit to a regime and that this was a "level above passivity" at the lowest possible level.

The judge said that being in custody in the Al Hawl camp was a deprivation of her liberty but that this was in a jurisdiction to which she voluntarily submitted to.

Mr O'Higgins said his client didn't voluntarily submit to being locked up and that this was a fallout of living in Isis territory.

In response Sean Gillane SC, for the State, said that Isis was a terrorist organisation of "some notoriety which carried out acts of almost historically unprecedented bloodiness."

Smith knew of its "bloodlust", counsel said, and discussed Isis atrocities with others in online conversations.

"The very essence of the terror was known to her, discussed by her and in some situations explicitly approbated by her," he added.

Judgement was reserved and the court will give its ruling at a later date.

It was the prosecution's case that Lisa Smith made hijra, or emigrated, to the Middle East in a pledge of allegiance to Isis.

She denied this and claimed she travelled to Syria because of a religious obligation.

However, the Special Criminal Court convicted of her of membership of the unlawful organisation and last July jailed her for 15 months.

In his sentencing remarks Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was serious for an Irish citizen and former soldier to "take up allegiance" of a terror group.

Her sentence was backdated to June 21 after consideration was given to the time she had already spent in custody.