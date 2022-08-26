Ex-Sinn Féin councillor placed on sex offenders register after sexually assaulting bar worker on stag party

A former Sinn Fein councillor who sexually assaulted a bar worker while on a stag night in Edinburgh city centre has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Cathal McLaughlin grabbed the waitress and touched her buttocks while was she serving him and his friends drinks at a pub in the Scottish capital in October last year.

McLaughlin (60) denied the sex attack and claimed he was only pulling the woman closer to him as he could not hear what she was saying to him.

But CCTV played to the court during his trial showed the ex-politician sexually assaulting the staff member by touching her up during his drunken night out.

McLaughlin, from Cloughmills, Co Antrim, stood trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and was back in the dock for sentencing today.

McLaughlin’s defence agent said the shamed councillor has the “support of his family” and that he has made “a positive contribution within his community” since being elected in 2010.

The court was told McLaughlin had resigned from Sinn Fein following his conviction and the social work report has deemed him to be “a low risk of reoffending”.

The lawyer added the first offender faces “serious implications” due to the nature of the offence of which he was convicted.

In sentencing, Sheriff Donald Corke said: “You were found guilty after trial on a summary complaint of sexual assault on a date in October 2021.

“You touched a female bar supervisor on the buttock over her clothing. You had taken a lot of drink but that is no excuse.

“However, I take into account your lack of previous convictions and that you have damaged your standing within the community.

“You have also incurred the expense of repeatedly coming to court from Northern Ireland.

“You do, however, have an apparent difficulty in seeing how a young woman can react negatively to unwanted touching in a bar.

“This case will hopefully send a message to you and others that such casual assaults will not be tolerated.”

Sheriff Corke placed McLaughlin on the sex offenders register and on a supervision order for the next six months.

Following his conviction, Sinn Fein said it had expelled McLaughlin from the party, for which he represented the area of Ballymoney on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A spokesperson said: “Sinn Fein has written to Councillor Cathal McLaughlin upon receipt of information that he has been convicted in a Scottish court of a serious criminal offence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim of this serious crime of sexual assault.”

The spokesperson added that McLaughlin failed to notify the party that he was subject to “criminal proceedings”.

They said: “Given the severity of the offence, his membership of Sinn Fein is terminated with immediate effect.”

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “[The council] can confirm that Cathal McLaughlin resigned from his position on July 23, 2022.”

McLaughlin previously served on the old Ballymoney Borough Council before being co-opted on to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2016 to replace Philip McGuigan, following his election to the Assembly.

At the time of his 2016 co-option, McLaughlin said: "It is a honour to be selected to represent the people of North Antrim as a councillor.

"I will aim to build on the good work of Philip McGuigan and work for the people of North Antrim and across the constituency."

Upon his co-option to the council to serve the Ballymoney district electoral area, McLaughlin said his priorities would include developing a campaign to reduce speed limits in areas where there are vulnerable people and children, and also addressing the “disparity” of the clearing of roads in the winter in Ballymoney, compared to other areas.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph previously, McLaughlin said: "I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and will be appealing. I didn't inform the party of the case as I was assured nothing would come of it.”