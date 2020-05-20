Ex-rugby star Shane Byrne's High Court dispute with waste disposal company settled

A High Court dispute between Oxigen Environmental and ex rugby star Shane Byrne and his brother William over the operation of waste disposal company, AWD Waste Solutions, has been settled.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn was told on Thursday the parties, in what was described as a bitter dispute which first came before the court last October, that all matters had been resolved and the proceedings could be struck out.

Martin Hayden SC, with Ronnie Hudson Bl for Oxigen, said that the parties had engaged in discussions which were "fruitful" and all matters had been resolved.

As well as striking out the actions, all previous orders made by the court in relation to the cases could be vacated, counsel added.

Richard Kean SC, with John O'Donnell SC for the brothers, who had rejected Oxigen's allegations of wrongdoing in respect of the company, expressed theirs client's "gratitude to the court".

Counsel said the brothers, who had also rejected Oxigen's claims the company was insolvent, were “delighted the final whistle had been blown" and the proceedings have concluded in their entirety.

Mr Justice Quinn welcomed the settlement and struck out the proceedings.

Revenue, which was on notice of the proceedings, said it had no objection to the cases being struck out.

No details of the settlement agreement between Oxigen and the brothers were aired in open court.

The parties had commenced discussions late last month after the court heard that the brothers were prepared to offer €1.5m to Oxigen for its shares in the company.

It also claimed that cash jobs invoiced for emptying septic tanks, which should have been charged at €250, were allegedly only charged at one cent on the company invoices.

Online Editors