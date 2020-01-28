Ex-rugby player avoids jail for violent attack on transgender escort after dispute over cash

Ben O'Reilly, formerly of The Old Mill, Ratoath, Co Meath, now residing at Village Green, Kilucan, Co Westmeath, had pleaded not guilty to assaulting Fernanda de Freitas, causing her harm and robbing her of cash and her iPhone at her home on May 20, 2017.

Last December, a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court convicted O'Reilly of assaulting Ms de Freitas and acquitted him of the robbery charge.

Passing sentence yesterday, Judge Elma Sheahan said that after a dispute regarding the payment for the services of an escort, O'Reilly punched the victim and injured her further by placing his hands around her neck.

