Ex-psychic once jailed for laundering €1.6m avoids prison over dishonestly opening bank accounts

Simon Gold (58), of Windy Ridge House, Cartontroy, Athlone, Co Westmeath, leaving Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where yesterday he received a three year suspended sentence. PIC: Collins Courts Expand

Isabel Hayes

A former psychic, previously jailed for seven and a half years for money laundering €1.6 million, has been given a three-year suspended sentence for dishonestly opening two bank accounts.

Defence counsel told Judge Martin Nolan he may be surprised to learn that Simon Gold (58) has already been released from prison some three years after the seven-and-a-half year sentence was handed down in 2019.

