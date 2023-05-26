Ex-principal avoids prison for stealing €93,000 from his school to feed gambling addiction
Father-of-three Stephen Condon from Raheen, Limerick City, received a 20-month suspended sentenceCondon admitted stealing from St John the Baptist National School in GarryowenHe stole the money in increments of between €400 and €2,000Judge described the thefts as a ‘spectacular breach of trust’
David Raleigh
A former school principal who stole more than €90,000 from his former school’s accounts to feed a severe gambling addiction has been given a fully suspended 20-month jail sentence.