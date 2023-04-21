| 7.6°C Dublin

Ex-president of cycling body sues organisation and ‘Sunday Times’ over governance report claims

Former president of Irish Cycling Liam Collins Expand

A former president of the governing body for cycling in Ireland is suing the organisation, just over a year after his departure from the role.

Liam Collins became president of Cycling Ireland in November 2021 but resigned the following February.

