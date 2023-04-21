Ex-president of cycling body sues organisation and ‘Sunday Times’ over governance report claims

A former president of the governing body for cycling in Ireland is suing the organisation, just over a year after his departure from the role.

Liam Collins became president of Cycling Ireland in November 2021 but resigned the following February.

His departure came after a turbulent period marked by internal tensions over grant claims and issues relating to a possible partnership deal with a professional cycling team.

Prior to his departure, Mr Collins spoke of his concerns at the manner in which Cycling Ireland was operating and “far from ideal” board relations.

But the fallout is set to linger after Mr Collins issued defamation proceedings against the organisation and a newspaper in the Circuit Court.

The case, lodged on March 31, centres on a Sunday Times article that referenced a draft report by consultants BDO on Cycling Ireland’s commercial arrangements with Evo Pro Racing, a professional team.

In the lawsuit, Mr Collins has taken issue with the reporting of a section of the draft report, stating the final report shows he did not sign off on declarations to UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), the sport’s world governing body, for the registration of any team.

In a statement on its website, Cycling Ireland said the proceedings related to what it described as Mr Collins’ “historical role in the authentication of UCI continental racing licences, which was dealt with in the BDO report”.

The statement said: “Cycling Ireland considers the legal action to be both vexatious and unmeritorious.

“The consequence of Mr Collins’ action means that inevitably the valuable and limited resources of Cycling Ireland will be diverted away from our primary purpose.”

Mr Collins declined to comment, as did his solicitor, Darach McCarthy.

The Sunday Times said it was not in a position to comment. The article complained of remains available online, an indication that the publisher is likely to fight the lawsuit.

Collins’ appointment as president came in the wake of controversy over applications for grants from the Department of Sport.

Cycling Ireland had two grants provisionally approved, but these were withdrawn, and the matter was referred to gardaí by the department in October 2020.

The governing body later admitted “false quotations” were used in applications.

The BDO report centred on commercial arrangements with EvoPro Racing, an Irish professional team based in Belgium, and purported heads of agreement whereby Cycling Ireland would fund Irish riders selected by the team and EvoPro would manage their day-to-day programme.

The final report said Mr Collins was one of two individuals from Cycling Ireland who consented and electronically signed heads of agreement in December 2021 and that he was the only director of the governing body to have sight of it and to be involved in negotiation.

A range of issues were highlighted by BDO. These included a finding that there was “no consideration documented” by Mr Collins or then CEO Matt McKerrow of UCI’s code of conduct on conflicts of interest involving family members and acquaintances.

Cian Keogh, an EvoPro team rider, was the boyfriend of Mr Collins’ daughter while Seán Nolan, another rider, is a nephew of PJ Nolan, one of the principals of EvoPro.

There is no suggestion either rider did not merit being on the team, but BDO said these connections could have had the effect of creating a perception of a possible influence on the merits of the proposed financial arrangement.

In the report, BDO identified concerns about the financial position at the time of the racing team, after being tasked by Cycling Ireland to review financial information. Cycling Ireland subsequently informed EvoPro it would not be contracting with them.