Ex-model caught with cocaine hidden in her bra

Jessica Kennedy of St Mary's Terrace, Dunboyne, Co Meath admitted possession of cocaine

A former model was caught with more than €4,000 worth of cocaine hidden in her bra after gardaí were alerted to suspicious activity in a west Dublin estate, a court heard.

Jessica Kennedy (26) was hanging around with a bad crowd at the time of the incident, her lawyer said.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to a date in December.

The defendant, of St Mary’s Terrace, Dunboyne, Co Meath, admitted possession of cocaine as well as having the drug for sale or supply.

The incident took place at Charnwood Grove, Blanchardstown on May 28, 2021.

Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí searched a number of people at Charnwood Grove following reports of suspicious activity in the area.

Sgt Sweeney said Kennedy was searched under the misuse of drugs act and found with a bag of cocaine hidden in her bra.

Sgt Sweeney said the cocaine was later analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. It was 60 grammes and had a street value of €4,200.

Kennedy was arrested and taken to Finglas garda station where she was later interviewed. She said the cocaine was for her own personal use.

The court heard that the defendant had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said that Kennedy was associating with a group of people who were known to An Garda Síochána at the time of this incident.

Kennedy was the sole individual there with no previous convictions, Mr Coffey said.

The court heard that Kennedy was originally from Tallaght and had worked as a model for four years. She was currently unemployed and on social welfare.

Mr Coffey said also Kennedy was no longer associating with the same people.

The judge said he would require a probation report prior to finalising the matter.