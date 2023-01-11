| 6.6°C Dublin

Ex-MMA fighter must pay legal costs of failed bid to get Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts

Artem Lobov celebrates a UFC win with Conor McGregor in 2016. Photo: Brandon Magnus — © Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Expand

Artem Lobov celebrates a UFC win with Conor McGregor in 2016. Photo: Brandon Magnus — © Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tim Healy

Retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov will have to pay the costs of his failed attempt to get a High Court order making Conor McGregor take down allegedly defamatory social media posts.

However, he will not have to pay the costs until the entire defamation action he is bringing against Mr McGregor has been determined.

