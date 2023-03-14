| 5.7°C Dublin

Ex-girlfriend of man accused of robbery in which Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered claims he was at home at time of raid

Paul Neilan

The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of a credit union robbery, during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered, has told the Special Criminal Court that her then-partner was at their home in Armagh around the time of the robbery.

Charlene O'Callaghan gave evidence at the non-jury court today that she told gardaí she had spoken to one of two co-accused men, her then boyfriend Brendan Treanor, at their house in Tullydonnell, Co Armagh, between 9.15pm and 9.55pm on the night of the robbery.

