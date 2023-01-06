| 9.6°C Dublin

Holly Hayden (26) and Daniel Webb (33), both with addresses in Co Wicklow, were brought before Dun Laoghaire district court

A former Garda civilian member has appeared in court charged with several corruption offences.

A co-accused has also been charged with giving or agreeing to give cocaine to the former Garda staff employee as an inducement or reward for looking up confidential information on the force's Pulse system.

