Ex-garda charged with making threat to kill and demanding money with menace

An ex- member of An Garda Síochána has appeared at Sligo District Court facing six charges including making a threat to kill, threats with menace and demanding money from named individuals.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case against Charles Farrell (64), of Carrowteane Skreen, Co Sligo, be held in the district court.

The defendant is charged that on February 11 last at Carrowteane, Skreen, he made an unwarranted aggressive demand for money from Anthony Kearins with menace in relation to an insurance compensation claim.

On the same date and location, he is charged with making threats to kill Anthony Kearins and John Connolly.

On the same date and location, he is charged with threatening the use of a firearm and making an unwarranted aggressive demand for money in relation to an insurance compensation claim from John Connolly with menace.

On February 14, at the same location, he is charged with making an aggressive unwarranted demand for a percentage of money in relation to an insurance claim from John Connolly with menace.

On March 14, at Caltragh, Dromard, he is charged with making an aggressive unwarranted demand for money in relation to an insurance compensation claim from Anthony Kearins with menace.

On the same date and location, he is charged that without lawful authority or reasonable excuse he did wilfully prevent or interrupt the free passage of Anthony Kearins in a car in a public place.

The defendant was released on bail on condition that he sign on once a week on a Sunday from 9am to 9pm at Sligo garda station and have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured parties.

The case was adjourned until November 11 for disclosure and a plea or a contest.

Defence solicitor Mr Gerry McGovern applied for a Junior Counsel, saying: “Normally these matters would be in another forum”.

Judge Deirdre Gearty granted the application.



