McKenna has caused long-lasting psychological damage to his victims and their families

A former Crossmaglen GAA official has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to over 100 sex abuse charges spanning 30 years.

Thomas McKenna was sentenced on Friday for what a judge called “a campaign of sexual offending” against 23 boys and young men across 29 yeara.

