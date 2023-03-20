| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Ex-GAA official’s sex abuse ‘happened too many times to count’, court hears

Thomas McKenna Expand
Belfast Crown Court Expand

Close

Thomas McKenna

Thomas McKenna

Belfast Crown Court

Belfast Crown Court

/

Thomas McKenna

Ashleigh McDonald

A former treasurer and senior kit man of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club carried out a campaign of “sexual violence and abuse” against males over a 30-year period, a court heard today.

Thomas McKenna appeared at Belfast Crown Court for a plea hearing regarding 162 charges committed against 23 males aged between 12 and 26.

Most Watched

Privacy