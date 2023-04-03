Ex-flight attendant wrongly thought she was insured to drive

A former flight attendant caught driving without insurance wrongly thought she was covered to drive her ex-partner’s car, a court has heard.

Elaine Lynch (43) had been a career woman with a good job but her life had imploded after meeting her former partner, who had physically and emotionally abused her.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a four-month sentence and banned her from driving for four years. Lynch, of The Moorings, Kelly’s Bay, Skerries, admitted uninsured driving on March 19, 2020.

Garda Craig Long told Swords District Court he was on mobile patrol at Hampton Street, Balbriggan, when he stopped Lynch and asked for her insurance details. Gda Long said Lynch failed to produce her documents.

The defendant had six previous convictions, including two for uninsured driving.

Defence lawyer Deirdre Flannery said Lynch had been a law-abiding citizen for most of her life, and had had a great job as a flight attendant. However, her life began to unravel when she met her ex-partner, and she suffered physical abuse and coercive control.



In relation to this incident, she had insurance on her own car, which was damaged at the time, and wrongly thought she was covered to drive her ex-partner’s car.

Ms Flannery asked the judge to be lenient, saying Lynch made a genuine error but she had “lost her whole life”.