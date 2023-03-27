| 8.3°C Dublin

Ex-Fianna Fáil politician secures €4m debt write-off and saves family home from repossession

Shane Phelan

A heavily indebted former Fianna Fáil politician has saved his 350 square metre family home and had €4m in debt written off by the High Court.

Eddie Mulligan (56), a former councillor and General Election candidate, secured approval for a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) from Mr Justice Alexander Owens following a brief hearing today.

