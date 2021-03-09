Ex-Celtic footballer Anthony Stokes faces trial accused of headbutting man in Temple Bar

FOOTBALLER Anthony Stokes will face a district court trial in January next year accused of headbutting a man in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The 32-year-old former Celtic striker and Republic of Ireland star from Dublin claims he acted in self-defence.

He was charged last year with accused of assault causing harm to a named man at Fitzgerald’s pub on Aston Quay, in Dublin 2, on March 16, 2019, which he denies.

The charge is under section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

His case was back before Dublin District Court today to have a hearing date set. Judge Brian O’Shea ordered that it will take place on Jan. 31, 2022.

The non-jury district court hearing is expected to last one day.

Mr Stokes, who has an address at Wyckham Point, in Dundrum, Dublin 14, “made no reply to the charge”, the court heard on April 28 last. Disclosure of evidence to the defence has been ordered.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal meaning the case should stay in the district court and not go to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Jurisdiction was accepted.

In an outline of the evidence given earlier, Garda O’Neill said it was alleged Mr Stokes headbutted the complainant once, “knocking him to the ground and temporarily losing consciousness”.

However, the man did not suffer lasting injuries, the court was told.

On conviction, the district court can impose a 12-month sentence for the offence.

Mr Stokes denies the charge. On the night in question, he had been at the bar with his girlfriend “and says he acted at all times in self-defence, proportionately”, his solicitor had said at a previous hearing.

The footballer had been ordered to abide by bail conditions.

He had to continue living at his current residence in Ireland and notify gardaí if he obtains work outside the State, and provide the address as well as name of the employer.

He has given gardaí his mobile phone number and has to remain contactable.

