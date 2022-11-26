| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Ex-British soldier found guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie (23) at army checkpoint in Tyrone 34 years ago

Aidan McAnespie was shot in the back at an army checkpoint in Tyrone in 1988. His killer, David Holden, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Photo: via PA Expand
Aidan McAnespie's brother Sean and sister Margo, react outside Laganside Courts in Belfast, where former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden, was found guilty of killing Mr McAnespie at an army checkpoint in Tyrone more than 30 years ago. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Expand
Aidan McAnespie's brother Sean (left), his cousin Brian Gormley and Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International outside Laganside Courts in Belfast after the verdict. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Expand

Close

Aidan McAnespie was shot in the back at an army checkpoint in Tyrone in 1988. His killer, David Holden, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Photo: via PA

Aidan McAnespie was shot in the back at an army checkpoint in Tyrone in 1988. His killer, David Holden, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Photo: via PA

Aidan McAnespie's brother Sean and sister Margo, react outside Laganside Courts in Belfast, where former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden, was found guilty of killing Mr McAnespie at an army checkpoint in Tyrone more than 30 years ago. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Aidan McAnespie's brother Sean and sister Margo, react outside Laganside Courts in Belfast, where former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden, was found guilty of killing Mr McAnespie at an army checkpoint in Tyrone more than 30 years ago. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Aidan McAnespie's brother Sean (left), his cousin Brian Gormley and Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International outside Laganside Courts in Belfast after the verdict. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Aidan McAnespie's brother Sean (left), his cousin Brian Gormley and Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International outside Laganside Courts in Belfast after the verdict. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

/

Aidan McAnespie was shot in the back at an army checkpoint in Tyrone in 1988. His killer, David Holden, was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Photo: via PA

Jonathan McCambridge and Rebecca Black

A former British soldier has been found guilty of killing 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland nearly 35 years ago.

David Jonathan Holden (53), who had been on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of the manslaughter of Mr McAnespie in February 1988, is the first British army veteran to be convicted of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement.

Most Watched

Privacy