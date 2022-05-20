Ex-billionaire Sean Quinn accused of trespassing in ‘misguided form of aggression’ as he appeals for access to land

Former billionaire Sean Quinn says he needs to use a road which two companies claim he is trespassing on so he can visit a prospective wind farm site.

In a letter emailed to the High Court earlier today, he said he was unable to attend court due to short notice of the case.

However, he offered an undertaking not to visit property at Swanlinbar Quarries, Co Cavan, owned by Mannock Quarries, if he could use the road to visit the land for the prospective wind farm.

Earlier this week Mannok Cement and Mannok Build, formerly part of the Quinn Group, sought injunctions preventing trespass by Mr Quinn.

When the case returned to court today, Mr Quinn did not appear but in his letter he said he requires access to a roadway that connects Mannok quarry to a cement factory.

The companies claim that on several occasions since late 2019 Mr Quinn has trespassed on their lands.

The most recent trespass, it is claimed, occurred on May 8 when he was seen driving on its lands in his Mercedes-Benz E-Class, including at Swanlinbar Quarry.

The firms claim the lands are active industrial sites, where heavy machinery is being operated, and Mr Quinn's alleged presence amounts to a significant health and safety risk.

The companies secured permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on Mr Quinn at his home at Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Today, Mr Justice Alexander Owens was told by Andew Fitzpatrick SC, that his clients are "sceptical" about the contents of Mr Quinn's letter but were not seeking the injunction at this stage.

Mr Justice Owens agreed to adjourn the application to next week.

In the letter Mr Quinn, who apologised for not attending, said he was prepared to give an undertaking if he could access a road built by him 20 years ago that links Swanlinbar Quarry to a cement factory.

The road was built on lands owned by parties including local farmers, who he said had leased it back to him.

He said the road is used by Coillte, local turf cutters, farmers and wind farm operators.

Mr Quinn said he required access for business reasons as he has an interest "in limestone land" on the Swanlinbar side of the mountain.

He said he also required access to the road because he is "in discussions with investors" and local landowners regarding the building of a new wind farm on the mountain.

Mr Quinn said he did not accept certain claims made by Mannok, including that his presence amounted to a health and safety risk.

He said he knew the property like "the back of my hand". The sites, he said, were closed and there were no moving vehicles.

Mr Quinn added that the case could be resolved without "further troubling the court". He said he had abided by a previous undertaking given to a Belfast Court not to enter onto lands owned by the plaintiffs in the North.

He said he was happy to provide an undertaking not to visit sites owned by Mannok as long as his access to the roadway was not inhibited.

The plaintiffs claim Mr Quinn has no right or interest in the lands and has no defence to the claims against him.

The firms say they are not entirely certain what is the purpose of Mr Quinn's alleged trespasses.

They believe his actions amount to "a misguided form of aggression in the form of defiance" aimed towards the company's management.

It was claimed the firm's directors fear that unless restrained by the court, Mr Quinn’s trespassing will continue.